Dalvin Cook rushes for 267 yards in win over South Florida

After failing to rush for 100 yards in a game over the first three weeks of the season, questions arose about the health of Florida State running back Cook. He answered them emphatically Saturday in a 55-35 win over South Florida.
Cook rushed for a career-high 267 yards on 28 carries against the Bulls, plus another 62 receiving yards on four catches. The junior broke his first carry 75 yards for a touchdown, leading a run-focused game plan for the Seminoles that resulted in just 19 pass attempts and 473 yards on the ground.
The performance supported coach Jimbo Fisher's mid-week contention that Cook's health is fine. Still, he entered the game identified as one of 10 draft prospects failing to meet expectations, according to NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter.
Cook more than doubled his rushing total for the season against USF, and now has 495 yards with four touchdowns on 58 carries over four games. South Florida won't want to face the Miami native again anytime soon. His previous career-high was 266 yards, also against USF, set last season. In two career games against the Bulls, Cook has carried 58 times for 533 yards and five touchdowns.
Cook could be available in the 2017 NFL Draft if he applies for early draft eligibility after the season. He is considered among the nation's top prospects at the position, and has been described by NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah as an electric playmaker.
Cook will look to continue his upswing next week as FSU hosts North Carolina.