Dalvin Cook declares 'I am the best back in this class'

There is no question Cook did more at the college level to prove himself as a receiver than Fournette did. Cook caught 79 passes in a three-year career with the Seminoles; over the same three years, Fournette caught just 41. That doesn't necessarily mean Fournette isn't a capable receiver -- LSU's offense simply didn't throw Fournette's way -- it does mean NFL scouts have more on which to base a projection that Cook can capably play in the NFL on third down.