Dalvin Cook clocks unofficial 40 time in 4.4-4.5 range at pro day

"I don't think that affects him one way or the other. His 40 time at the combine was more than fast enough. He plays fast, so I don't think that's any concern," said NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. "I know he didn't test as explosively as people wanted at the combine, so I'm sure scouts wanted to see him jump again, but for me, it's more about whether he can stay healthy and how teams view him character-wise."