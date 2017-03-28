Dalvin Cook clocks unofficial 40 time in 4.4-4.5 range at pro day

Dalvin Cook's 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine apparently wasn't good enough for the former Florida State star.
Cook, who could be the first running back selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, ran the 40 again on Tuesday morning at the Seminoles' pro day workout. The unofficial results: Scouts clocked Cook in the low 4.5s on his first attempt, and the mid-4.4s on his second, per NFL Network's James Palmer, which put him on both the wrong and the right side of his combine time.
"I don't think that affects him one way or the other. His 40 time at the combine was more than fast enough. He plays fast, so I don't think that's any concern," said NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. "I know he didn't test as explosively as people wanted at the combine, so I'm sure scouts wanted to see him jump again, but for me, it's more about whether he can stay healthy and how teams view him character-wise."
Cook's combine workout was less than stellar. He tested in the top 10 among running backs in only one event (bench press, 22 reps), and his combine vertical jump of 30.5 inches didn't even put him in the top 20. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted that Cook needed to show some improvement at FSU's pro day.
Nevertheless, he's considered one of the draft's elite rushers after three outstanding seasons for the Seminoles. He declared himself the best running back in the draft class at the combine; NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock ranks him third. Cook visited the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.