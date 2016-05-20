Dallas vying to host NFL Draft in 2018

The Dallas Cowboys have had discussions with the league about hosting the 2018 draft at the team's new facility in Frisco, AT&T Stadium in Arlington or both places, per the Dallas Morning News.
The draft was held in Chicago for the second consecutive year last month.
"Multiple cities and teams across the country have expressed interest in hosting what has become one of the most-anticipated events of the year," said a league spokesperson. "Dallas is among the sites that would be under consideration to host a future Draft. ... We do not have a timeline on making a decision."
Other cities that have expressed interest in hosting the event include Chicago, Canton, Denver, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Falcons owner Arthur Blank told ESPN last month that he would like to see Atlanta considered as a draft host, as well.
The Cowboys' new facility -- Ford Center at The Star in Frisco -- is due to open in August and will include a 12,000-seat indoor stadium. It will also be home to the team's practices as well as its football and business operations.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month that the draft "very likely" will leave Chicago in 2017. The draft had been held in New York City for 50 consecutive years (1965-2014) before moving to Chicago last year.