Dallas Cowboys to hold workout with Memphis' Paxton Lynch

Just two days after holding a private workout with Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys are checking out an even higher-profile passer available in the 2016 NFL Draft: Memphis' Paxton Lynch.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the club will go directly from the NFL meetings in Boca Raton, Fla., to Orlando for a workout with Lynch, according to the Cowboys' official web site. Lynch has made Orlando his training home in preparation for the draft, both before and after the NFL Scouting Combine last month.
If Garrett and team owner Jerry Jones are to be taken at their separate words, Dallas should draft a quarterback to groom behind veteran starter Tony Romo somewhere between Rounds 2 and 7 of the draft. Garrett has acknowledged the club's need to locate Romo's eventual successor, but Jones has said it won't happen with the club's first-round pick (No. 4 overall).
All six NFL Media analysts who have posted mock drafts project Lynch to be chosen in the first round, and four of them see Lynch being taken with the final pick of the round, No. 31 overall, by the Denver Broncos. Lynch will travel to Memphis next week to begin a week's worth of on-campus preparation for his April 6 pro day workout.
Garrett also said the Cowboys will work out several prospects from Ohio State on Friday. OSU also has a draft prospect at the quarterback position in Cardale Jones.