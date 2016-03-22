Dak Prescott working out for Cowboys, Cardinals this week

Published: Mar 22, 2016
Chase Goodbread

Dak Prescott has a busy week as he tries to improve his status in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he's not the only one.

The Mississippi State quarterback worked out for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday and follows that with a workout for the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport.

Clemson CB Mackensie Alexander worked out for the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin. The calendar is also filling for Baylor WR Corey Coleman, who could be the first wide receiver selected in the draft. Coleman will either workout for or visit the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals, Getlin reported. TCU wide receiver Josh Doctson is a first-round possibility, and he had workouts or visits scheduled with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, Getlin reported.

Meanwhile, Clemson DE Shaq Lawson has added the New Orleans Saints to his calendar, per Getlin. He's already working out for the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers this week.

The Cowboys are getting to know Prescott especially well, having gotten a look at him at the Reese's Senior Bowl (Dallas coached the North squad and Prescott played for the South, but Prescott has said he spoke at some length to the Cowboys in Mobile, Ala. Beyond that, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt identified Prescott as one of five prospects in the 2016 quarterback class that would be a strong fit for Dallas.

If the Cowboys want to bring Prescott to Dallas for a visit as well, they'd better get on his schedule quickly. He has also scheduled visits to the Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills next month.

