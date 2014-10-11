Dak Prescott uses ground game to knock off Auburn

Published: Oct 11, 2014 at 01:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
CFB-Dak-Prescott-TOS-141011

It wasn't Dak Prescott's finest day as a passer. In fact, it was one of his worst.

But on a day where the undefeated Bulldogs needed their Heisman Trophy candidate most, facing defending SEC champion Auburn, Prescott came up with one of his best performances as a rusher. The junior ran 21 times for a game-high 121 yards and two touchdowns to keep the Bulldogs undefeated (6-0) and atop the SEC West standings with a 38-23 win over the Tigers.

Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half, helping Auburn recover from an early 21-0 deficit. One of those came in the Auburn end zone, where a better throw to 6-foot-5 receiver De'Runnya Wilson could have resulted in a key touchdown. On the ground, though, Auburn had no answer for him. Along with the yardage he picked up on his own, Prescott also consistently made good decisions on option plays, leading to much of running back Josh Robinson's production (97 yards rushing).

Prescott has now led three consecutive victories over LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn, against whom Bulldogs coach Dan Mullen has rarely known success previously.

Prescott's Bulldogs are idle next Saturday, assuring another week in the top five of the CFB 24/7 Power Rankings, followed by an Oct. 18 visit to Kentucky.

Other notable performances from the Auburn-Mississippi State game:

» Auburn WR Duke Williams caught six passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

» Auburn QB Nick Marshall threw for 209 yards and ran for 100, but threw two interceptions.

» Mississippi State DE Preston Smith registered four quarterback hurries, four tackles and a sack.

» Auburn defensive back Jonathan Jones intercepted two passes and broke up two others.

