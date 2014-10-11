Dak Prescott uses ground game to knock off Auburn

Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half, helping Auburn recover from an early 21-0 deficit. One of those came in the Auburn end zone, where a better throw to 6-foot-5 receiver De'Runnya Wilson could have resulted in a key touchdown. On the ground, though, Auburn had no answer for him. Along with the yardage he picked up on his own, Prescott also consistently made good decisions on option plays, leading to much of running back Josh Robinson's production (97 yards rushing).