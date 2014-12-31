Dak Prescott refutes report that he will stay at MSU

Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott denied a broadcast report that he has decided to remain in college for his senior season in 2015. ESPN's Brent Musburger said prior to the game that Prescott had revealed his decision when the two met during the network's Tuesday preparation for the Orange Bowl broadcast.
But when asked about the decision after the Bulldogs' 49-34 loss to Georgia Tech, Prescott denied making the statement:
If Prescott returns, he gives the Bulldogs the centerpiece of its spread-option offense for one more season -- welcome news for MSU fans after running back Josh Robinsonannounced that he would enter the draft.
Prescott entered Orange Bowl play against Georgia Tech with 2,996 passing yards on the season, with 24 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also rushed for at least 75 yards in seven games this season as MSU took an unbeaten record into November. He was thought to be in the Heisman Trophy race until he threw three interceptions in the Bulldogs first loss of the season at Alabama Nov. 15.
If MSU get's Prescott back, he will unquestionably be the most proven quarterback returning in the SEC next year as Alabama's Blake Sims, Auburn's Nick Marshall, and South Carolina's Dylan Thompson all graduate.