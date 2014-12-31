Dak Prescott refutes report that he will stay at MSU

Prescott entered Orange Bowl play against Georgia Tech with 2,996 passing yards on the season, with 24 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also rushed for at least 75 yards in seven games this season as MSU took an unbeaten record into November. He was thought to be in the Heisman Trophy race until he threw three interceptions in the Bulldogs first loss of the season at Alabama Nov. 15.