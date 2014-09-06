Dak Prescott records second consecutive 4-TD game

And if the Bulldogs junior performs in SEC play the way he has in two non-conference games against Southern Miss and UAB, he could find his way into the Heisman conversation himself. Prescott passed for four touchdowns for the second consecutive week in a 47-34 win over the Blazers, and with 111 rushing yards on 18 carries, he also served notice that a foot injury sustained in practice this week hasn't affected his skills as a rusher.