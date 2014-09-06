Dak Prescott records second consecutive 4-TD game

Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott might not have the notoriety of Heisman Trophy candidates Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota and Bryce Petty, but he's setting pace for touchdown passes -- eight in just two games -- among the top quarterbacks in the nation.
And if the Bulldogs junior performs in SEC play the way he has in two non-conference games against Southern Miss and UAB, he could find his way into the Heisman conversation himself. Prescott passed for four touchdowns for the second consecutive week in a 47-34 win over the Blazers, and with 111 rushing yards on 18 carries, he also served notice that a foot injury sustained in practice this week hasn't affected his skills as a rusher.
Prescott (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) has led an offensive resurgence at MSU this season, as the Bulldogs have scored 96 points in two weeks. South Alabama might not provide much resistance next week, either. Following that game, Prescott's mettle will be tested in a much bigger way as MSU opens its SEC schedule at LSU, followed by home games against Texas A&M and Auburn.
Or will Prescott test them?
Last season, Prescott had three of his best rushing performances of the season against those very teams with 103 yards against LSU, 154 against the Aggies and 133 against Auburn. As a passer, however, Prescott was less than impressive in those games, completing barely 50 percent of his passes with just two touchdowns.
For Prescott, the tune-ups end next week, but the engine, for now, is roaring.