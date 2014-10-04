Dak Prescott outplays Kenny Hill in Mississippi State win

Prescott completed 19 of 25 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, including a 51-yard touchdown pass to Fred Brown late in the third quarter that all but put the game away. On the ground, he kept the chains moving for 77 yards on 23 carries and three more touchdowns, which was actually his lowest rushing total in a month. He even caught a pass on a trick play for 11 yards and a first down.