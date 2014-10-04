Dak Prescott outplays Kenny Hill in Mississippi State win

Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott made all sorts of statements in the Bulldogs' 48-31 win Saturday over Texas A&M.
One for his offense, which went up and down Scott Field the way most expected Texas A&M's to move. Another for his team, where the SEC race is concerned. And still another for himself, where the Heisman Trophy in concerned.
Prescott completed 19 of 25 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, including a 51-yard touchdown pass to Fred Brown late in the third quarter that all but put the game away. On the ground, he kept the chains moving for 77 yards on 23 carries and three more touchdowns, which was actually his lowest rushing total in a month. He even caught a pass on a trick play for 11 yards and a first down.
Prescott outplayed top Heisman candidate Kenny Hill. The Aggies' star signal-caller threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns, but was picked off three times by Bulldogs linebacker Richie Brown.
With the win, the Bulldogs (5-0) notched back-to-back wins over top-10 teams for the first time, having won at LSU in their last game. Prescott has been in the center of it all. One NFL general manager has likened him to Tim Tebow, but with a better arm.
MSU running back Josh Robinson, who ran for 197 yards against LSU, gashed the Aggies defense for 107 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 49-yard option pitch from Prescott.