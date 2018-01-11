Dak Prescott has tons of potential; Norv Turner's perfect for Cam

As an athletic quarterback with an extensive spread-system background from his pre-NFL days -- not to mention, only 13 college starts under his belt when he entered the 2017 NFL Draft -- Trubisky is still learning how to play the position while adjusting to the pro game. Although No. 10 showed progress as a rookie starter, the Bears can jump-start his production by putting him in an offense that features some familiar concepts in the playbook. From the bubble-screen game to RPOs (run-pass options) to a handful of "catch, rock and fire" passes (quicks), Helfrich is experienced at building a game plan that caters to a young signal-caller accustomed to playing in an up-tempo spread system. Considering Trubisky's background as a spread quarterback, the Bears' new offensive coordinator can put him in his comfort zone by implementing a system that looks like the no-huddle attacks featured on Friday and Saturday nights.