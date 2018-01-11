Bears adding Mark Helfrich as offensive coordinator

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is adding some college flavor to his staff.

The Bears are finalizing a deal with former Oregon Ducks coach Mark Helfrich to be Chicago's new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source informed of the deal.

The 44-year-old Helfrich was the head coach of the Ducks from 2013 to 2016 after working for four years as OC under Chip Kelly. Helfrich also worked with current Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter at Arizona State from 2001-2005.

Hiring Helfrich to help develop quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and run a multifaceted offense underscores Nagy's willingness to incorporate college facets into the pro game. In Kansas City under Andy Reid, the Chiefs were consistently at the forefront of incorporating collegiate concepts.

Nagy noted at his introductory news conference that he plans to call plays.

With Nagy's years of working under Reid and Helfrich's background in the fast-paced Chip Kelly-style, a blend of West Coast principles and spread offense should make the Bears' offense exponentially more enjoyable to watch in 2018.