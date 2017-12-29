Twenty-seven things to know about Week 17 injuries

The Dallas Cowboys are shutting down offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Orlando Scandrick before the final game of the season.

The Cowboys are planning to move Smith and Scandrick to injured reserve, a source informed of the moves told NFL Network's Jane Slater.

The second half of Smith's season has been hampered by knee, back, groin and hip injuries. His right knee injury is landing him on IR after it limited him to three games in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Scandrick has sat out the last three games with two transverse process fractures in his back.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant is off the injury report after dealing with a knee injury all week, and wide receiver Cole Beasley (illness) and offensive tackle La'el Collins (back) are questionable.

The Cowboys play on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on Friday:

1. Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, who posted on Instagram that he had knee surgery (ligament reconstruction) Friday, faces a six-month recovery, per a source informed of the situation.

2. New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ribs, foot) is doubtful to play Sunday against the New England Patriots. Running back Matt Forte (knee) is questionable.

3. Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack is questionable with calf injury. Tight end Levine Toilolo (knee) will not play against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle, thumb) was limited in practice, but will play.

4. Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (knee) will not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

5. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (concussion), guard Jahri Evans (knee), tight end Richard Rodgers (shoulder), wide receiver Jordy Nelson (shoulder), linebacker Nick Perry (ankle, shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) will not play against the Detroit Lions.

6. New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (rib) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (neck) will not play against the Washington Redskins. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (back, finger, ankle) is questionable.

7. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (ankle) and linebacker Joe Walker (neck) are both ruled out for Sunday. Cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle) is listed as questionable.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (hip) is questionable for Sunday against the Browns. As anticipated, wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf) will not play.

9. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has officially been declared out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Hill's status is not injury related. Linebacker Tamba Hali (knee) and running backs Akeem Hunt (shoulder) and Charcandrick West (illness) are questionable.

10. Los Angeles Chargers safety Adrian Phillips (ankle) will not play Sunday versus the Oakland Raiders. Tackle Russell Okung (groin), defensive tackle Corey Liuget (knee), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hamstring) and running back Melvin Gordon (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

11. Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (calf) will not play against the Indianapolis Colts.

12. Seattle Seahawks linebacker D.J. Alexander (concussion) will not play against the Arizona Cardinals. Linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and tight end Luke Willson (ankle) are questionable.

13. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) is off the injury report and is set to play against the Miami Dolphins. Cornerback Shareece Wright (concussion) will not play.

14. Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (shoulder) are listed as doubtful for Sunday. Wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) and defensive end Cameron Wake (illness).

15. Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman (ankle) and guard Trai Turner (concussion) are questionable to play against the Atlanta Falcons.

16. Chicago Bears offensive tackle Bobbie Massie (knee) and guard Josh Sitton (ankle) are doubtful to play against the Minnesota Vikings.

17. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Running back Joe Mixon (ankle) and cornerback William Jackson (knee) are questionable.

18. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (knee) is doubtful to play against the Bengals. Wide receiver Mike Wallace (knee) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (back) are questionable.

19. Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (ankle) did not practice and is out for Sunday, and wide receiver Donte Moncrief (ankle) is questionable. Injured quarterback Andrew Luck told reporters he doesn't believe he'll need a second surgery on his shoulder and is confident he'll play in 2018.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) will not play against the Tennessee Titans after sitting out practice all week. Offensive tackle Cam Robinson (abdomen) is questionable.

21. New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (thigh) will not play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

22. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (ankle) and tight end Cameron Brate (ankle) are questionable for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defensive end Robert Ayers (shoulder) is doubtful.

23. New England Patriots running backs Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) are listed as doubtful to play against the Jets. Wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) safety Devin McCourty (shoulder), wide receiver Matt Slater (hamstring) and running back James White (ankle) are questionable.

24. Oakland Raiders cornerbacks David Amerson (foot) and Dexter McDonald (knee) are questionable to play against the Chargers. Offensive tackle Vadal Alexander (concussion) is doubtful.

25. Los Angeles linebacker Mark Barron (Achilles tendon) is doubtful to take part in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie wide receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) is questionable.

26. Denver Broncos wide receivers Cody Latimer (thigh) and Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) will not play against the Chiefs.