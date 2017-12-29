Andrew Luck believes he'll be ready for 2018 season

Andrew Luck believes he'll be ready for work in 2018.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback spoke to the media Friday for the first time since traveling to the Netherlands to work with a therapist on his injured throwing shoulder. Luck said he did not undergo a new procedure overseas and doesn't think he'll need another surgery.

"I feel stronger, more stable, more confident in it. It's better," Luck said.

The 28-year-old underwent surgery last January for an injury he initially suffered in 2015. He attempted to come back during the season but was shut down when his shoulder didn't respond after light throwing.

Luck said he hopes to throw the ball again soon.

"I'm preparing to throw the football, if that makes sense," he said. "It's a progression to get back to that point. A lot of it has to do with me. Getting my strength back to a high level -- I still have a ways to go there. I don't want to skip any steps along the way."

Added Luck: "And I do not think I need another surgery. I'm on the right path, I think I'm on the right progression, trusting in that. So we're in the process of preparing to throw the football."

Luck said he believes he will be able to participate in all football activities heading into the 2018 campaign.

"I plan on being ready for everything," he said referring to the offseason schedule.

"I don't see [the 2018 season] being in jeopardy at all," Luck added.

We've heard such optimism from Luck and the Colts in the past. Nobody, not even the quarterback, knows how his body will respond until he ramps up his throwing regimen.

A somewhat melancholy Luck made it clear he misses his teammates and being on the football field.

"Like any guy who is injured, it's not easy to watch your teammates go play," he said. "It feels weird, but I don't feel like I'm part of this team right now."

The Colts and Luck hope he's a big part of the team in 2018.