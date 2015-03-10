Dak Prescott among Mississippi State players involved in fight

Three Mississippi State football players, including star quarterback Dak Prescott, were involved in a brawl in Panama City, Fla., Monday while attending a Waka Flocka Flame concert.
The players are not seriously injured and have returned to Starkville, according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger. A school spokesperson said the attack on the players -- backup quarterback Damian Williams and defensive lineman Torrey Dale were also involved -- was unprovoked. Several videos and photos of the fight were captured on social media, including one in which Prescott appears to receive a kick to the head.
From the photo below, Prescott appears to have suffered lacerations to the face and back, at a minimum:
Prescott was in the running for the Heisman Trophy for much of the season last year as Mississippi State carried a 9-0 record and No. 1 national ranking into November.