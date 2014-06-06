Dad tells Ohio State star Joey Bosa to stop doing back flips

At one time, former NFL first-round pick John Bosa liked it when his son, Joey, then a 270-plus-pounder, would do back flips. Now, though, John wants Joey -- who might be the best sophomore defensive end in the nation for Ohio State this fall -- to cease and desist with the back flips.
The younger Bosa has become somewhat of an Internet sensation of late as videos of him doing back flips have drawn attention. And remember that these aren't "normal" back flips -- these are performed by a guy who at the time weighed about 270 pounds.
Heck, one of the videos (see it below) was at the behest of his dad: The Plain Dealer of Cleveland reports that John Bosa -- who was a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins out of Boston College in 1987 -- hired a camera crew to shoot his son performing back flips at a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., gym.
Now, though, the back flips bother him, John Bosa told The Plain Dealer, to the point that he has banned his son from repeating the act.
"He may still do it once in a while, but I told him I don't want him doing that anymore," John Bosa said, per the report. "It gives me a heart attack."
However, John Bosa laughed when he said he had "banned" them, according to the report. He reportedly also said Joey -- like teenage sons everywhere -- "doesn't listen to me quite that well. ... He's more than capable of banging it out whenever he wants to."
Joey Bosa, now listed at 6-5 and 285 pounds, had 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss last season, and will be a key part of one of the nation's top three defensive lines this fall.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.