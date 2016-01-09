Dabo Swinney: Clemson DE Shaq Lawson a first-round talent

Lawson has made 23.5 tackles for loss this season with 10.5 sacks, leading the Tigers in both categories, and he's performed well against the best of his competition. In Clemson's 24-22 win over Notre Dame on Oct. 3, while facing another top draft prospect in Fighting Irish left tackle Ronnie Stanley, Lawson made 3.5 tackles for loss and also drew a holding penalty on Stanley, who also intends to enter the 2016 draft. Lawson will face another of the nation's top left tackles on Monday in Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson in the CFP championship. It's one of the game's most heavily anticipated matchups.