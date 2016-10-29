D'Onta Foreman runs wild as Texas beats Baylor, 35-34

Texas RB D'Onta Foreman shredded the Baylor defense for 250 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries Saturday to give Longhorns coach Charlie Strong a badly-needed win and drop the Bears from the ranks of the unbeaten in a 35-34 thriller.
Trent Domingue's 39-yard field goal with 0:46 remaining gave the Longhorns the winning points, but it was Foreman who carried the UT offense.
"He's an unbelievable player," UT coach Charlie Strong told ABC.
A year ago, Strong beat an undefeated Oklahoma team to help settle criticism of Texas' play and maintain some job security in one of the most high-pressure coaching jobs in college football. He faced more of the same pressure Saturday with the Longhorns entering the game at 3-4, but pulled another unlikely upset. The Bears entered at 6-0 and ranked No. 8 in the nation.
"We've just been through so much, and so much criticism, our guys battled today," Strong said. "... We came up with turnovers and were able to get pressure on the quarterback. We didn't stop the run, but I'm so proud of how we battled. I can't say enough about this football team."
Texas freshman QB Shane Buechele completed 12 of 21 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.
Baylor rushed for 398 yards, including 180 from Terence Williams, but committed three turnovers against Texas' struggling defense.