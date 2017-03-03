D'Onta Foreman out for rest of combine with foot stress fracture

One of the jewels in a deep running back class will not be working out for the remainder of the NFL Scouting Combine.
NFL Doctors found that Texas running back D'Onta Foreman has a slight stress fracture in his foot, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. While Foreman won't participate in any of the remaining drills in Indianapolis for precautionary reasons, the 233-pound bruiser should be ready to roll at UT's pro day on March 28.
Foreman did 18 reps in the bench press on Thursday. That was tied for the 13th-highest among all running backs in this year's class, with Oklahoma's Samaje Perine leading the way with 30.
He had a whopping 2,028 rushing yards this past campaign on 323 totes, leading the FBS with 184.4 rushing yards per contest in 2016.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter has the Green Bay Packers taking the Texas product at No. 61 overall in his latest four-round mock draft.