D.J. Fluker on combine: 'Every single thing you do matters'

"Every single thing you do matters," he said. "One thing I would say is not to wear sweats in the meetings. Go in there with a suit and tie. Be business-like because anybody could go in there with sweats on, but if you go in there with a suit and tie on, that is important because the first thing they notice is how you dress. That shows what kind of person you are. At the end of the day what they want to know is if you as an individual and a player can help the team."