D'haquille "Duke" Williams dismissed from Auburn

Auburn wide receiver D'haquille "Duke" Williams entered this season as one of the top senior prospects in college football. Now, his NFL future is in serious doubt following a dismissal from the Tigers' football team.
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn announced Williams' dismissal on Monday night, but did not give a specific reason for Williams' removal from the program.
"When individuals fail to meet the expectations of our program, there has to be consequences," Malzahn said in a statement. "I gave D'haquille the chance to prove himself. I am disappointed that it did not work out."
Williams had a breakout 2014 season as a junior-college transfer, catching 45 passes for 730 yards and five touchdowns. However, Williams missed several practices during Auburn's preparations for the Outback Bowl and was suspended for the game, which Auburn lost to Wisconsin. Williams was withheld from fall camp practices for an undisclosed disciplinary issue, but was allowed to return to practice seven days later. Williams posted pedestrian numbers in five games played this season, catching 12 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers have stumbled out to a disappointing 3-3 start.
With opportunities for scouts to see Williams perform on the field this fall now eliminated, and red flags bound to litter his draft profile, it's safe to say Williams' draft stock has plummeted.