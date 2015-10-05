D'haquille "Duke" Williams dismissed from Auburn

Williams had a breakout 2014 season as a junior-college transfer, catching 45 passes for 730 yards and five touchdowns. However, Williams missed several practices during Auburn's preparations for the Outback Bowl and was suspended for the game, which Auburn lost to Wisconsin. Williams was withheld from fall camp practices for an undisclosed disciplinary issue, but was allowed to return to practice seven days later. Williams posted pedestrian numbers in five games played this season, catching 12 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers have stumbled out to a disappointing 3-3 start.