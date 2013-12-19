Cyrus Kouandjio, Jeoffrey Pagan mum on NFL decision

Alabama left tackle Cyrus Kouandjio isn't offering any hints about whether he plans to declare early eligibility for the NFL draft, but there was certainly a hint on Wednesday that he and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix might not be the only Crimson Tide underclassmen considering the move.
Tide junior defensive end Jeoffrey Pagan, according to al.com, will consider his options for next season following the team's bowl game.
"Honestly, I haven't really put much thought into it," Pagan said. "At the end of the season, I'll sit down with coach and my family and make the best decision."
Pagan (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) was Alabama's third-most productive defensive lineman this season, behind senior NFL prospect Ed Stinson and a budding freshman star in A'Shawn Robinson, with 30 tackles and one sack. Pagan is very effective as a run stopper, but hasn't fully developed as a pass rusher, which won't help his draft evaluation. This year was Pagan's first as a starter, although he played extensively as a backup in 2012 behind Damion Square, who is now a Philadelphia Eagles rookie.
Kouandjio, also a junior, is considered a first-round talent by NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks. UA coach Nick Saban typically encourages underclassmen who are projected as first-round picks to move onto the NFL.
"I mean, we have one game left," Kouandjio said. "It's a one-game season for me so I'm trying to stay focused on this one game and I'm watching tons of film and doing everything I need to excel in this game. After that, then I'll talk to some people, talk to my parents and see what everybody thinks."
Alabama junior linebacker Adrian Hubbard is considering early NFL draft entry, as well.