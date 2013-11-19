Cyrus Kouandjio, Jake Matthews make Outland Trophy cut

Kouandjio and Matthews are considered potential first-round draft picks and have effectively protected the blind sides of quarterbacks AJ McCarron and Johnny Manziel, respectively. McCarron has been sacked just nine times in 10 games this year. Manziel has been sacked 15 times in 10 games, though he's attempted more passes than McCarron (315 to 261), and exposes himself more to sacks by extending pass plays.