Cyrus Kouandjio failing club physicals at combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tennessee left tackle Antonio Richardson isn't the only offensive tackle prospect whose NFL draft stock appears to be backsliding due to knee trouble at the NFL Scouting Combine. Alabama left tackle Cyrus Kouandjio failed physical examinations for multiple NFL clubs, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport.
Entering last season, Kouandjio was considered among the elite draft prospects at left tackle, and elected to turn pro early after the season. Although his play was strong at times, his first and last performances -- a season-opener against Virginia Tech and, in particular, an especially poor game against Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl -- moved his draft status in the wrong direction.
Still, Kouandjio entered the combine with a positive attitude, telling College Football 24/7 for a diary during his training:
"I'm excited for the combine and to have the opportunity to give teams a good grasp of who I am as a person in addition to discussing what I can do on the field to help them win games," he wrote. "I don't have any specific numbers in mind for my performance in Indy, but I want to impress upon the teams that I'm a hard worker who loves the game and I'm determined to be a great pro."