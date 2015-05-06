Crunching the draft numbers: How non-Power Five schools fared

With the 2015 NFL Draft safely in the books, CFB 24/7 decided to take a look at the conferences and see how each did in the draft. Here are the ones from outside the "Power Five."
» The AAC had 11 draftees this year, sixth-most among the leagues. The Mountain West had 10, Conference USA six, the MAC four, the Sun Belt three, and the independents two.
» The AAC had two first-round picks, tied for fifth with the Big 12.
Here are four schools of interest, including two that had first-round picks, from outside the "Power Five."
Connecticut
Players drafted in 2000s: 25
First-round picks: Two (most recent CB Byron Jones this year)
The buzz: Jones joins RB Donald Brown (2009 to the Indianapolis Colts) as the only first-round picks in school history.
Navy
Players drafted in 2000s: 1
First-round picks: None in school history
The buzz: Joe Carmona, drafted in the fifth round by New England as a long snapper, is the first Navy player taken in the regular draft since 1995. Cardona is just the seventh Navy player drafted since QB Roger Staubach went in the 10th round in 1964 to the Dallas Cowboys. In addition, Carmona is just the fourth long snapper to be drafted in NFL history (counting only players who were actually drafted as long snappers and didn't play another position).
Notre Dame
Players drafted in 2000s: 66
First-round picks: Six (most recent OT Zack Martin in 2014)
The buzz: For the second time in five years, the Irish had just one player drafted.
UCF
Players drafted in 2000s: 21
First-round picks: Two (most recent WR Breshad Perriman)
The buzz: Perriman was UCF's third-ever first-rounder, joining QBs Blake Bortles (2014) and Daunte Culpepper (1999).
