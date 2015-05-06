Crunching the draft numbers: How non-Power Five schools fared

Players drafted in 2000s: 1

First-round picks: None in school history

The buzz: Joe Carmona, drafted in the fifth round by New England as a long snapper, is the first Navy player taken in the regular draft since 1995. Cardona is just the seventh Navy player drafted since QB Roger Staubach went in the 10th round in 1964 to the Dallas Cowboys. In addition, Carmona is just the fourth long snapper to be drafted in NFL history (counting only players who were actually drafted as long snappers and didn't play another position).