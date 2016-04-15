Cowboys to work out Jared Goff with Jerry Jones present

Published: Apr 15, 2016 at 03:08 AM
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said his team won't take a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. If he changes his mind on draft night, it appears he'll be making a well-informed decision.

The Cowboys will work out Cal's Jared Goff this weekend in Berkeley, Calif., and Jones will be present.

"(Goff) operates in a pretty place," Jones said, per ESPN. "I like to have that excuse to go out there. No, seriously, we are going to go do a workout this weekend. It'll be Goff, out there before their spring game."

Jones revealed the weekend plan Thursday at a charity function, where he presented a lifetime achievement award to his daughter, Charlotte Anderson.

Goff and Carson Wentz -- the draft's top two quarterbacks -- visited the Cowboys last week. The Rams are expected to take one of the QBs with the No. 1 overall pick. If the Browns don't take a QB at No. 2, Goff or Wentz could still be on the board for Dallas at No. 4.

Jones will have attended at least two QB workouts this spring, according to ESPN -- he was also on hand last month for a workout with Memphis' Paxton Lynch, the presumed No. 3 QB in this year's draft. Lynch has also visited the club, and Dallas' staff coached Wentz for a week in January at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

The Cowboys' QB interest hasn't been limited to the top three prospects at the position, though. They've met with signal-callers that they could take outside of Round 1 to groom as Tony Romo's eventual replacement. They've visited with North Carolina State's Jacoby Brissett, Michigan State's Connor Cook, Penn State's Christian Hackenberg and Mississippi State's Dak Prescott.

Jones has said he believes Romo could play for another 4-5 years and on Thursday described a scenario in which he feels drafting a QB could be "problematic" for the Cowboys, referring, presumably, to Brock Osweiler's departure from Denver as an example. Romo will turn 36 next week and missed 12 games last season with a broken collarbone. He underwent surgery on the collarbone in March.

"I can give you a real scenario where it can be real problematic if we do what we want to do, and that's have Romo play fairly injury free and uninterrupted for the next three, four, five years," Jones said. "Let's just go three, four, five. If he plays uninterrupted, then you've got a problem if you've picked a quarterback this year because you don't know what you got really at a time when he may be entering the markets. There's an example of that this year, and so that's one of the things you weigh if you're in our shoes about whether to get interested in a quarterback this early in Romo's career.

"It can be distorted by the fact that he has had some injury two of the last three years, but it's something that I don't have the answer to right now. I'm really hoping that really just the dynamics of the draft and the dynamics of the opportunity will help make this decision."

If Wentz and Goff are both off the board when the Cowboys pick at No. 4, the QB decision should be an easy one, at least in Round 1.

