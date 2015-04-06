Cowboys to host UCLA's Eric Kendricks, Owamagbe Odighizuwa

The Dallas Cowboys will get a good look Tuesday at three prospects out of the Pac-12 with the potential to boost their defense.
The Cowboys will host two UCLA defenders -- linebacker Eric Kendricks and defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa -- and Washington linebacker/safety Shaq Thompson for a pre-draft visit Tuesday, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
All three are considered likely second-round prospects, although NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt has suggested Odighizuwa could sneak into the latter part of the first round, projecting a range between picks 25-40. The Cowboys' first-round pick (No. 27 overall) falls into that range, but it's difficult to imagine Dallas would spend its first pick on a defensive end. NFL Media analysts suggest running back and defensive tackle are the areas Dallas is most likely to address in Round 1.
However, if he were to fall to Dallas' pick at No. 60, Odighizuwa could be a high-value pick and a nice addition to Rod Marinelli's defense. As for Thompson and Kendricks, either could be a nice fit for the Cowboys. The club just re-signed middle linebacker Rolando McClain, but the team could use help at strong-side 'backer, too, per NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein. Given McClain's volatile history, the club can't be sure whether the former first-round pick is a long-term answer in the middle. Kendricks has also had a private workout with the Cowboys.
Rapoport also reported Odighizuwa has visited the Philadelphia Eagles, and is scheduled to visit the New Orleans Saints. Their second-round picks are at No. 52 and No. 44, respectively.
Odighizuwa is considered a stout run stopper as a defensive end whose pass-rushing skills are limited.