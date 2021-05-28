Cowboys TE Schultz on Dak Prescott: 'The ball's coming out the same as it was before the injury'

Dak Prescott isn't yet back at 100 percent, but at least one of his teammates believes he's returning to form as we near June.

Prescott participated in most of Dallas' open OTA session Tuesday, throwing passes to teammates in drills that didn't include a pass rush. Tight end Dalton Schultz came away impressed with his signal-caller.

"The ball's coming out the same as it was before the injury," Schultz said, via the team's official site. "From what I can tell, it looks like right where he picked back up off of. All looks the same to me. The ball is in my hands the same exact way. So I'm excited to see how he continues to progress."

This is obviously good news for Cowboys fans at this stage, and especially positive information for those running routes for Prescott, who could run the risk of having his delivery affected by lingering effects from his significant ankle injury suffered in 2020. Though throwing is primarily a motion dependent on the arm, it also requires proper footwork and use of lower-body muscles to deliver the ball accurately on a consistent basis. Dolphins quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ spoke Thursday of his improvement in throwing after spending the offseason strengthening his hip and the surrounding muscles, for example, so a similarity in how the ball is delivered is very encouraging.