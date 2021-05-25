Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'm pretty much full-go' in OTAs

Dak Prescott isn't full-go quite yet. But he's feeling like it.

The Cowboys quarterback was an active participant for the second straight day of organized team activities.

"Today was a great day coming off of yesterday," Prescott told reporters.

Wednesday is a planned rest day for Prescott, who noted he is moving well without pain. He is still being held out of drills involving a pass rush to avoid the chance that a defender trips near him. Still, the ever-competitive QB wouldn't concede being compromised in these light workouts.

"I wouldn't say necessarily limited," Prescott said. "I would just say we are being cautious. ... I'm pretty much full-go."

His involvement is promising after he missed most of the 2020 season with a fractured and dislocated ankle. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy noted previously that Prescott should be fully cleared for training camp, which is still two months away. On Tuesday, McCarthy reiterated that the plan is to keep Prescott out of team drills until then.

The two-time Pro Bowler seems to be doing everything possible to get there. That now includes warming up a bit more before practice so that his legs are loose.