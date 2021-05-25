Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'm pretty much full-go' in OTAs

Published: May 25, 2021 at 04:06 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Dak Prescott isn't full-go quite yet. But he's feeling like it.

The Cowboys quarterback was an active participant for the second straight day of organized team activities.

"Today was a great day coming off of yesterday," Prescott told reporters.

Wednesday is a planned rest day for Prescott, who noted he is moving well without pain. He is still being held out of drills involving a pass rush to avoid the chance that a defender trips near him. Still, the ever-competitive QB wouldn't concede being compromised in these light workouts.

"I wouldn't say necessarily limited," Prescott said. "I would just say we are being cautious. ... I'm pretty much full-go."

His involvement is promising after he missed most of the 2020 season with a fractured and dislocated ankle. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy noted previously that Prescott should be fully cleared for training camp, which is still two months away. On Tuesday, McCarthy reiterated that the plan is to keep Prescott out of team drills until then.

The two-time Pro Bowler seems to be doing everything possible to get there. That now includes warming up a bit more before practice so that his legs are loose.

"Just to get the leg going," Prescott said. "I wouldn't be surprised if you guys continue to see me do that long after this injury."

Related Content

news

NFL will have unified start to training camp with fans' expected return

A first-ever unified beginning to training camp will take place on July 27 and fans are expected to be back at camps, as well, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers knows how Packers feel about him

Matt LaFleur might not be the target of ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' scorn, but the third-year Packers coach remains the go-to guy for a response to the latest Rodgers revelations.
news

Steelers DL Cam Heyward: Ben Roethlisberger criticism blown 'out of proportion'

Steelers DL ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ has come to Ben Roethlisberger's defense throughout the offseason, placing the onus on the team's 2020 tailspin on both sides of the ball. On Tuesday, Heyward took further exception to the notion that Big Ben won't be good in 2021.
news

Roundup: Steelers sign first-round pick Najee Harris to rookie deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they have signed RB ﻿Najee Harris﻿ to his four-year rookie deal. As with all first-round rookies, Harris' contract includes a fifth-year team option.
news

Jaylon Smith switches to No. 9, first Cowboys player to wear it since Tony Romo

Jaylon Smith﻿ has a big jersey to fill for the Cowboys. The veteran LB switched from No. 54 to No. 9, which he sported at Notre Dame and in high school while Tony Romo donned it in Dallas. No Cowboys player has been issued the number since the QB-turned-broadcaster retired in 2017. 
news

Arthur Smith won't comment on Julio Jones' future with Falcons amid trade speculation

Falcons first-year coach Arthur Smith was not forthcoming when asked Tuesday for specifics regarding Jones' status with the team and conversations he has had with the All-Pro receiver.
news

Joe Burrow participates in Day 1 of Bengals OTAs

The Bengals began OTAs with full attendance. All eyes were on one player in particular. Joe Burrow participated in passing drills, marking his first on-field activity with the team since tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee last November.
news

NFL remembers George Floyd on one-year observance of his murder

Tuesday marks the one-year observance of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement, which inspired a social justice movement that swept across the country, the world and the NFL.
news

Buccaneers officially re-sign WR Antonio Brown to one-year deal

Antonio Brown passed his physical and signed the agreement he reached with the team last month, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report. The veteran wideout's one-year deal is worth up to $6.25 million, with $3.1 million fully guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus.
news

Teddy Bridgewater: Comments about Panthers' practice habits 'taken out of context'

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater clarified statements he made critical of how Carolina practiced the two-minute and red zone offenses in 2020.
news

Derwin James returns to Chargers with overflowing optimism following knee injury

A lot has happened since ﻿Derwin James﻿ last suited up for the Chargers, and the safety has plenty to do to get up to speed. He started that process Monday, and his new coach liked what he saw.
