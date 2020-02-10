Around the NFL

Cowboys' Sean Lee will play in 2020, test free agency

Published: Feb 10, 2020
Nick Shook

Sean Lee is not calling it a career.

The 33-year-old linebacker's agent, Mike McCartney, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport Lee will play in 2020.

Lee's location of employment is unsettled, though, as he's headed to free agency in March. The linebacker will test the market, but will not rule out a possible return to the Dallas Cowboys, according to his agent.

Lee recently told SI.com he was "waiting to kind of explore what some of my options are," adding he's "focusing on playing as of now." His agent's revelation only further emphasizes Lee's intent to continue his career for at least one more season.

As part of a loaded linebacking corps that also features young standouts Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, Lee recorded 86 tackles, four passes defended, one interception and one sack in 2019. After battling injuries in 2017 and 2018 (appearing in just 18 of a possible 36 games), Lee played all 16 contests in 2019, logging double-digit tackle totals in two of his final five games of the campaign in a demonstration of his ability to still play the game as a starting-caliber defender.

Dallas was fortunate to still have Lee when Vander Esch's problematic neck injury forced him out of the team's final six games -- the same stretch in which Lee showed he can still contribute. With Vander Esch undergoing minimally invasive neck surgery in late December -- which puts him on a path to return well before training camp -- Lee could offer the same value to Dallas in 2020.

It sounds as if the ball will be in Dallas' court to attempt to keep Lee, or let him go elsewhere to wrap up his career. That will be resolved after the new league year begins in March.

