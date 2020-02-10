Cowboys' Sean Lee will play in 2020, test free agency

As part of a loaded linebacking corps that also features young standouts Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, Lee recorded 86 tackles, four passes defended, one interception and one sack in 2019. After battling injuries in 2017 and 2018 (appearing in just 18 of a possible 36 games), Lee played all 16 contests in 2019, logging double-digit tackle totals in two of his final five games of the campaign in a demonstration of his ability to still play the game as a starting-caliber defender.