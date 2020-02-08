Cowboys LB Sean Lee waiting to explore his options

Another offseason of uncertainty is upon Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee.

Now under the Mike McCarthy regime, Dallas is likely to have an abundance of change.

The 33-year-old, nine-year veteran is an impending unrestricted free agent who has previously flirted with retirement so indecision is prevalent.

"I'm waiting to kind of explore what some of my options are," Lee said, via SI.com.

However, it would seem he's not looking into retirement or moving into coaching.

"I have not explored that yet," Lee said. "I'm focusing on playing as of now."

It would make sense that retirement isn't at the forefront of his decision-making. For the first time in his two-time Pro Bowl career, Lee played in all 16 games and started 13, thanks in some part to Leighton Vander Esch being injured. Lee produced 86 tackles in 2019, bolstered by a 17-tackle outing against the Eagles in Week 16.

Thus, he can most certainly still get it done. As for getting a decision done on his future, he said he expected he'll "know fairly soon." Whether his future comes in a Dallas uniform or a different one for the first time in his career is likely what is at hand, but Lee most definitely loves being a Cowboy.

"I love it in Dallas and I love the Cowboys," Lee said. "I hope it works out, for sure."