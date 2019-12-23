LB Leighton Vander Esch undergoes neck surgery

Leighton Vander Esch received some good news about his neck issue Monday.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported following a series of tests, doctors determined a minimally invasive surgery will fix the nerve issue in his neck that cut his season short, according to sources informed of the situation. Vander Esch will undergo surgery and should be back well before training camp, Slater added.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett confirmed the information later Monday, adding Vander Esch will go on injured reserve along with teammate Xavier Su'a-Filo, who underwent surgery on his leg after suffering a broken bone Sunday.

Vander Esch has had recurring neck issues dating back to his college days at Boise State. The linebacker wears a restrictor to keep his range of motion under control while playing, but suffered a stinger during the 2019 season. Issues with his neck and back limited him to nine games during the campaign.

It's good news for the Cowboys, who depend on Vander Esch's ability in their linebacking corps. Neck injuries have cut past players' careers short (i.e., Chris Spielman, Eric Wood), but fortunately for Vander Esch, he'll be able to return to the field in 2020.