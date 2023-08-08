Cowboys' Jerry Jones not surprised by lack of progress in Zack Martin holdout

With two years remaining on his contract, Martin wants a boost from his current $14 million-per-year average, which currently sits eighth among all guards. The Falcons' ﻿Chris Lindstrom﻿ ($20.5 million per year) and the Colts' ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ ($20 million) are the top two in average salary for guards.

Jones' comments continue the Cowboys' trend of standing firm with the eight-time Pro Bowler and rock of the offensive line. Last month, the owner noted other young players needed new contracts before considering Martin's situation.

On Monday, Jones said the club treats Martin's absence like any player dealing with an injury.

"So you realize that not having him here, it could happen on the next play," Jones said. "And you're not happy. So gotta put that one on and say we'll just move on here without him. But you say, 'boy, that sounds concerning.' No, I'm just trying to give you how you really have to look at it."

The Cowboys and Martin's camp are playing poker. Neither is ready to blink.