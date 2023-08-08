Around the NFL

Cowboys' Jerry Jones not surprised by lack of progress in Zack Martin holdout

Published: Aug 08, 2023 at 08:29 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dallas Cowboys right guard ﻿Zack Martin﻿ has missed a dozen days of training camp, incurring fines totaling $600,000 that can't be rescinded.

With sides at a staredown, that figure grows by the day.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked Monday whether he was surprised sides couldn't find common ground.  

"Not really. Not really. Surprise is really not the word there. It's very costly and so that's, that's where we are. Huge, significant ramifications ... by anybody's math," Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

With two years remaining on his contract, Martin wants a boost from his current $14 million-per-year average, which currently sits eighth among all guards. The Falcons' ﻿Chris Lindstrom﻿ ($20.5 million per year) and the Colts' ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ ($20 million) are the top two in average salary for guards.

Jones' comments continue the Cowboys' trend of standing firm with the eight-time Pro Bowler and rock of the offensive line. Last month, the owner noted other young players needed new contracts before considering Martin's situation.

On Monday, Jones said the club treats Martin's absence like any player dealing with an injury.  

"So you realize that not having him here, it could happen on the next play," Jones said. "And you're not happy. So gotta put that one on and say we'll just move on here without him. But you say, 'boy, that sounds concerning.' No, I'm just trying to give you how you really have to look at it."

The Cowboys and Martin's camp are playing poker. Neither is ready to blink.

The deadline for the Cowboys and the star guard to find common ground is Week 1. If Martin is blocking for ﻿Dak Prescott﻿, ﻿Tony Pollard﻿, et al. against the New York Giants on Sunday night on Sept. 10, this will all wash away. If the holdout spans into the season, we'll see how Jones plays his hand then.

