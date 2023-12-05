Around the NFL

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on Eagles rematch: 'We wanna get to this 10th win'

Published: Dec 05, 2023 at 08:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys' only loss in the past seven games came at the hands of rival Philadelphia, a close defeat on the road in Week 9.

Mike McCarthy's club winning four straight since that loss and Philly tumbling in a blowout to San Francisco in Week 13 allows Dallas to match the 10-win Eagles with a victory this Sunday.

"We wanna get to this 10th win," McCarthy said on Monday, via the team's official website. "We understand where they are."

Related Links

In the first meeting, the Cowboys outplayed Philly for stretches of the contest, with the defense forcing three-and-outs on the final three possessions and the offense out-gaining the Eagles 406-292, but McCarthy's club couldn't close on the road.

The rematch in Dallas gives the Cowboys a chance to rewrite the season script that's seen them chasing Philadelphia. A victory leaps Dallas into the top spot in the NFC East and gives them an opportunity to earn the conference's No. 1 seed.

"It's the Cowboys [versus] the Eagles," McCarthy told reporters. "I don't think you have to say anything more on that."

Sunday's prime-time bout kicks off a tough December stretch for the Cowboys. After battling Philly, they'll face Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills, the highflying Miami Dolphins, and the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions. It's a brutal string of games that will show how well McCarthy's club is ready to compete in January.

"I really do like the stretch that we're getting ready to be on," McCarthy said. "When you look at the teams that we're getting ready to line up against and, obviously, Philadelphia is all that matters right now -- this is an excellent opportunity for us to play in playoff-type games without playoff consequences.

"I think that serves us very well because December football is something I've personally always enjoyed, and I think it's a great indication of where you are as a team and what you need to do to get into the playoffs, and to be ready for the playoffs. We're looking forward to it."

Related Content

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. passes Marvin Harrison in franchise record books 

Michael Pittman Jr. is having a career year in Indianapolis, one that now also includes Colts franchise marks -- surpassing Marvin Harrison.
news

QB Jake Browning 'lit the world on fire' in Bengals' season-saving win over Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning diced up the Jacksonville Jaguars defense like a five-star Michelin chef, leading the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win on Monday night. "He just lit the world on fire," head coach Zac Taylor said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Monday night

Jake Browning led the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars following an Evan McPherson game-winning field goal. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle sprain in Monday's loss to Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered what was initially diagnosed as an ankle sprain in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Week 13 Monday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Jets' Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'wants the ball' but I'm not ready to name starter for Week 14

New York Jets HC Robert Saleh said Monday that he's not ready to name a starting QB for the Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.
news

Ex-Colts LB Shaquille Leonard signs one-year deal with Eagles

Linebacker Shaq Leonard, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Eagles later announced the signing.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (ribs) expected to play vs. Bengals Monday night

Travis Etienne, questionable due to injured ribs, is expected to play in the Jaguars' Week 13 tilt against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Titans fire special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman after loss to Colts

Following several blunders on special teams that led to an overtime loss to the Colts, Tennessee's ST coordinator Craig Aukerman has been relieved of his duties, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced.
news

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) being designated to return from injured reserve

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is being designated for return off injured reserve and his practice window will be opened this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff lauds TE Sam LaPorta after rookie's career day: 'He's a clutch player'

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta generated a career-high 140 receiving yards on nine catches with a touchdown in the team's 33-28 win over the Saints on Sunday, leading to praise from both teammates and opponents.