Cowboys exec: Bosa will get strong draft consideration from us

He's a popular choice for the club in mock drafts, including that of NFL Media analyst and former Redskins and Texans general manager Charley Casserly. There is certainly a need at the position on the Dallas roster, and as one of the draft's elite talents, he wouldn't be a stretch in terms of value, either. So it came as little surprise that Cowboys executive vice president/director of player personnel Stephen Jones acknowledged it Friday.
"He's certainly one of the best players in this draft. He'll certainly get strong consideration from us," Jones said, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.
According to NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock, Jones has no choice but to give Bosa an extra-close look.
Mayock said Friday during a media teleconference that suspensions for edge rushersDemarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory have the team "boxed in" with regard to its draft needs. Not every sign, however, points to drafting Bosa.
Mayock said, while pointing out the Cowboys' need for the former Ohio State star, that Dallas would need to do its homework on Bosa's character as well. Bosa was suspended for OSU's season opener last year.
One thing about the Cowboys' No. 4 choice has become all but certain: it won't be a quarterback. Team owner Jerry Jones told NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt as much in early March, and recent trades have all but assured that the draft's top two passers, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, will be off the board by the time Dallas is on the clock.