NFL+: The Insiders

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy could be in line for contract extension after 2023 season

Published: Dec 17, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

When Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy elected to take the reins of the offense and call plays for the 2023 season, it was met with intrigue around the league from some, skepticism from others.

He allowed Kellen Moore to go to the Chargers to work with Justin Herbert, hired Brian Schottenheimer as Dallas' new offensive coordinator, and installed the Cowboys' offense in his own vision. It's safe to say, everyone wondered how it would go.

The NFL got its answer.

Dallas cruises into today's showdown with the Bills riding a five-game win streak and boasts the best scoring offense in the NFL by averaging 32.4 points, 381.5 total yards, 262.8 passing yards and 0.9 giveaways per game.

Dak Prescott is on his way to his best statistical season and is trending toward setting new career-highs in completion percentage (69.3) and passer rating (107.5) in 2023. His 28-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio is his best since his rookie season in 2016.

While Dallas still has plenty left in its season, owner Jerry Jones was asked by NFL.com during the December League Meeting in Dallas whether he envisions a contract extension for McCarthy coming as a result of the team's success. The indication was yes.

Related Links

"That'll have a course that seeks its own time frame," said Jones of his coach who is under contract through 2024. "I don't do anything of that sort until the season is over."

McCarthy's job status is always a topic of conversation in Dallas, but with Jones expected to address it after the season, perhaps that will quiet the speculation. Playoff success will really quiet any speculation. In most other situations, McCarthy would be the subject of coach of the year talk.

Jones was asked this week if he's surprised by the success McCarthy's offense has had.

"No. No," Jones said. "What you're seeing is the result of a lot of repetition, a lot of practices, not only in training camp, but through the early part of the year and so everybody's executing better. And then adjustments have been made and the nuances of the offense -- everything from blocking to coordination with receivers in Dak's case."

One of the ugliest results of the year was dropping a 42-10 loss to the 49ers. As Jones continued to discuss the success the offense has had, he made sure to call back to now being different from then.

"It doesn't surprise me at all that we're better in doing things he wanted to do now than when we left training camp," Jones said, "or when we played San Francisco."

Related Content

news

Jets have until Wednesday to activate Aaron Rodgers off IR; game vs. Dolphins could impact decision

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) must be activated off IR by Wednesday to have a chance to play this season, but that decision may come down to the result of Sunday's game against Miami, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport writes. 
news

Bill Belichick's fate not yet decided, could hinge on how Patriots finish 2023 season

The fate of Bill Belichick's fate in New England may very well hinge on how the Patriots finish the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport writes.
news

Raiders' Antonio Pierce learning from former head coaches as he aims to earn full-time job

As Antonio Pierce's on-the-job training as Raiders interim head coach continues, he's tapping into the experience of several men who have been there before.
news

Four unanswered quarterback questions heading into Sunday of Week 14

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the looming quarterback questions of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Saints QB Derek Carr, Seahawks QB Geno Smith and Browns QB Joe Flacco heading into Week 14.
news

Salary cap expected to exceed $240 million for 2024 season

The salary cap for the 2024 season is likely to land north of $240 million, up from $224.8 million per club this year, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Former Ravens teammate Ed Reed on QB Joe Flacco starting for Browns: 'It's not like he's going to the Steelers'

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details ex-Ravens safety Ed Reed's thoughts on his former Baltimore teammate Joe Flacco suiting up for the rival Cleveland Browns.
news

Colts turn to RB Zack Moss once again with Jonathan Taylor out: 'I'm pretty damn good'

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss will again take over in relief of Jonathan Taylor on Sunday, something he did well earlier this season and is ready to succeed at again, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) unlikely to play this year despite positive week returning to practice

It appears unlikely that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays in a game this season as he continues his recovery from his Week 1 Achilles tear, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs expect second-half improvement from wide receivers after recent drops

After several high-profile drops, most recently in last Monday night's loss to the Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs are confident the young wide receiving corps will improve in the late stretch of the 2023 season.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow set to undergo wrist surgery on Monday

With Joe Burrow set for surgery on his right wrist on Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals move forward with Jake Browning, who has the confidence of head coach Zac Taylor.
news

Commanders owner Josh Harris plans to evaluate Ron Rivera after season, barring unforeseen circumstances

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Commanders owner Josh Harris plans to evaluate head coach Ron Rivera's status after the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 