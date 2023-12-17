Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy could be in line for contract extension after 2023 season

"That'll have a course that seeks its own time frame," said Jones of his coach who is under contract through 2024. "I don't do anything of that sort until the season is over."

McCarthy's job status is always a topic of conversation in Dallas, but with Jones expected to address it after the season, perhaps that will quiet the speculation. Playoff success will really quiet any speculation. In most other situations, McCarthy would be the subject of coach of the year talk.

Jones was asked this week if he's surprised by the success McCarthy's offense has had.

"No. No," Jones said. "What you're seeing is the result of a lot of repetition, a lot of practices, not only in training camp, but through the early part of the year and so everybody's executing better. And then adjustments have been made and the nuances of the offense -- everything from blocking to coordination with receivers in Dak's case."

One of the ugliest results of the year was dropping a 42-10 loss to the 49ers. As Jones continued to discuss the success the offense has had, he made sure to call back to now being different from then.