Cowboys arrange closer looks at Derrick Henry, Connor Cook

Either could make sense for Dallas on the second day of the draft, on which the Cowboys will make the Nos. 34 and 67 overall picks, barring a trade. Coach Jason Garrett has confirmed the club's need for a young quarterback to groom behind veteran Tony Romo, and club owner Jerry Jones told NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt that the Cowboyswon't make that move in the first round. If the second round is the right time, however, Cook could be the fit. He is regarded as the No. 40 overall talent in the draft by NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks.