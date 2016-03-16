Cowboys arrange closer looks at Derrick Henry, Connor Cook

The Dallas Cowboys are arranging a closer look at two intriguing possibilities to play behind one of the NFL's elite offensive lines: Derrick Henry and Connor Cook.
Henry, the Heisman Trophy-winning power back from Alabama, has been scheduled for visits to the Cowboys and Carolina Panthers in April, according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today. As for Cook, the Cowboys and Miami Dolphins have scheduled the former Michigan State quarterback for a private workout, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
Either could make sense for Dallas on the second day of the draft, on which the Cowboys will make the Nos. 34 and 67 overall picks, barring a trade. Coach Jason Garrett has confirmed the club's need for a young quarterback to groom behind veteran Tony Romo, and club owner Jerry Jones told NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt that the Cowboyswon't make that move in the first round. If the second round is the right time, however, Cook could be the fit. He is regarded as the No. 40 overall talent in the draft by NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks.
Henry could be an attractive option as well, giving Dallas a 245-pound battering ram of a rusher behind a physical offensive line that is capable of dominating the line of scrimmage. No NFL Media analyst with a mock draft sees Henry as a first-round pick, though he could be the draft's second-best prospect at the position, behind Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott. Analyst Chad Reuter projects the Cowboys to do exactly that at No. 34 overall.
If Carolina's interest in Henry is for the second round, the Panthers will have some waiting to do. The Panthers hold the No. 62 overall pick near the bottom of the round. Carolina is hosting Clemson DE Kevin Dodd for a visit Thursday, according to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer.