Cowboys among teams set to meet with Iowa's C.J. Fiedorowicz

Published: Mar 26, 2014 at 10:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Iowa tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz might not be considered among the elite 2014 NFL Draft prospects at his position, but that doesn't mean NFL clubs aren't taking a hard look at the more traditionally styled, hand-on-the-ground tight end.

Fiedorowicz held his pro day Monday and was worked out by Bengals tight ends coach Jonathan Hayes, but will perform private workouts on the Iowa campus Friday for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. He has scheduled visits in the coming weeks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, too.

Having lost star tight end Tony Gonzalez to retirement, and in the absence of adding a tight end in free agency, the Falcons figure to be among the clubs in the draft market for a young player at the position. Fiedorowicz said the Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Patriots, Buccaneers and Texans have shown the most interest in him, according to chicagofootball.com.

Fiedorowicz (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) drew 28 scouts to his pro-day workout, and said he concentrated primarily on showing his receiving skills.

"I kind of felt like I left a little out there when I was doing position drills (at the combine) when I dropped a few balls," Fiedorowicz said. "I think (Monday) really proved that I can be that dual-threat guy where I can block but I can also receive. I wanted to prove to scouts that I can do both of those things."

Fiedorowicz could be a high-value pick for a team with an immediate need at the position, particularly if he falls to the draft's third day (Rounds 4-7).

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

