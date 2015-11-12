Cowboys among 5 NFL clubs credentialed for Oklahoma-Baylor

Published: Nov 12, 2015 at 06:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Sterling Shepard TOS 151112

Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to this weekend? College Football 24/7 brings you a glimpse at the teams that are credentialed to attend some of the weekend's biggest battles.

Oklahoma at Baylor

Clubs attending:New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys.

Three top players: Oklahoma (RB Samaje Perine, CB Zack Sanchez, WR Sterling Shepard); Baylor (DL Andrew Billings, DE Shawn Oakman, CB Xavien Howard).

Matchup to watch: Howard has had an outstanding season for the Bears, and he'll find himself facing some outstanding receiving talent against the Sooners, led by Shepard. The Sooners' most dangerous target should reach 1,000 yards before the regular season concludes.

Oregon at Stanford

Clubs attending:New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints.

Three top players: Oregon (DL DeForest Buckner, WR Bralon Addison, RB Royce Freeman); Stanford (RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Kyle Murphy, TE Austin Hooper).

Matchup to watch: Buckner and Murphy figure to tangle at some point, though it won't be an every-down occurence. That will be an NFL futures clash, to be sure. Expect a high score; neither a bunched-in Oregon defense nor a spread-thin Cardinal defense figures to fare too well here.

Memphis at Houston

Clubs attending:St. Louis Rams, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins.

Three top players: Memphis (QB Paxton Lynch, K Jake Elliott, LB Leonard Pegues); Houston (RB Kenneth Farrow, DB Adrian McDonald, DB Trevon Stewart).

Matchup to watch: A lengthy list of scouts certainly would like to see Lynch perform against Cougars standout CB William Jackson III, but Jackson is recovering from an injury and his status is uncertain.

» Zierlein: Is hype about Memphis QB Lynch warranted?

Arkansas at LSU

Clubs attending:San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants.

Three top players: Arkansas (TE Hunter Henry, RB Alex Collins, OL Denver Kirkland); LSU (DB Jalen Mills, RB Leonard Fournette, OL Vadal Alexander).

Matchup to watch: A week after allowing a 200-yard rusher (Alabama's Derrick Henry), the LSU defense will be in no mood to succumb to another star rusher. Collins isn't as powerful as Henry, but he has great vision and operates very well behind the biggest offensive line in the college game.

North Carolina State at Florida State

Clubs attending:Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints.

Three top players: North Carolina State (QB Jacoby Brissett, DE Mike Rose, C Quinton Schooley); FSU (RB Dalvin Cook, DB Jalen Ramsey, LB Terrance Smith)

Matchup to watch: Scouts will get a good look at Wolfpack quarterback Jacoby Brissett against arguably the most talented defense he has faced all season. He'll be throwing with Ramsey roaming the secondary -- he has been one of the top defenders in the ACC the last two years.

» 2016 NFL Draft order and needs for every team

Washington State at UCLA

Clubs attending:Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons.

Three top players: Washington State (WR Gabe Marks, WR Dom Williams, DB Shalom Luani); UCLA (DL Kenny Clark, RB Paul Perkins, DB Ishmael Adams).

Matchup to watch: Adams and the rest of the secondary will be busy all day defending Mike Leach's "Air Raid" offense that has attempted 512 passes in just nine games.

Alabama at Mississippi State

Clubs attending:New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, San Diego Chargers.

Three top players: Alabama (DL Jarran Reed, RB Derrick Henry, LB Reggie Ragland); Mississippi State (QB Dak Prescott, CB Taveze Calhoun, LB Richie Brown).

Matchup to watch: The success, or lack thereof, Alabama's linebackers, primarily Ragland and weakside linebacker Reuben Foster, have in defending Prescott's rushing attempts and scrambles will tell much about the outcome here. Prescott has had a fabulous year passing the ball, but he'll have to hurt Alabama on the ground as well to keep the game within reach.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.

news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW