Cosell: I'd take Titans' Zach Mettenberger over Jameis Winston

"You look for traits. When you do that with Jameis Winston ... he's a pocket quarterback for the most part. His strengths are anticipation. Zach Mettenberger, by the way, is a pocket quarterback who is very good at making anticipatory throws, arguably better than Jameis Winston at making anticipatory throws. Zach Mettenberger actually has a bigger arm than Jameis Winston," Cosell told Nashville radio station 104.5 The Zone. "They're both a little bit slow-twitch in the pocket. They're both a little bit heavy-footed, which of course are negatives, but they're very similar in that regard. In many of the traits, and I'm just scratching the surface by the way, but in many of the traits that you look for, you would say that they're similar and that Mettenberger is a little bit better.