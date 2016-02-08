Cosell: Chargers have to draft Tunsil if he's available at No. 3

"Since I've started doing college (evaluations), 10-12 years, he's as good an offensive tackle prospect as I've seen come out," Cosell told The Mighty 1090 AM in San Diego. "He's a way better prospect than any of the guys in recent years, the Greg Robinsons, the Luke Joeckels, the Jake Matthews (types), the Lane Johnsons. This kid is a way better prospect, and if he's there at three, you have to take Laremy Tunsil. ... If he's there at three, my card would be up in about a second."