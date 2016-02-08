Cosell: Chargers have to draft Tunsil if he's available at No. 3

It's no certainty that Laremy Tunsil will still be available when the San Diego Chargers, even with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, turn in their first-round card.
But if the Ole Miss left tackle is still waiting for the big phone call, NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell believes the Chargers should go ahead and give him a ring.
"Since I've started doing college (evaluations), 10-12 years, he's as good an offensive tackle prospect as I've seen come out," Cosell told The Mighty 1090 AM in San Diego. "He's a way better prospect than any of the guys in recent years, the Greg Robinsons, the Luke Joeckels, the Jake Matthews (types), the Lane Johnsons. This kid is a way better prospect, and if he's there at three, you have to take Laremy Tunsil. ... If he's there at three, my card would be up in about a second."
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah agrees, linking the Chargers and Tunsil in his initial mock draft. Tunsil would give the Chargers not only a promising young pass protector to keep veteran quarterback Philip Rivers upright, but help for second-year running back Melvin Gordon as well.
NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein had very high praise for Tunsil last week, suggesting he could be a Pro Bowl-caliber performer as a rookie. Tunsil was a three-year starter for the Rebels from the beginning of his true freshman season, a rare accomplishment at a position that frequently requires a redshirt and long-term development at the college level. Though he missed the first half of last season due to an NCAA eligibility investigation, his stock as an NFL draft prospect hasn't worsened for it.