Cornhuskers send heartfelt message to Jack Hoffman

Pelini has earned his reputation for being gruff at times, and tone-deaf to how six consecutive four-loss seasons are received by much of the Cornhuskers fan base, but the program's support of Hoffman illuminates a different side of the former LSU defensive coordinator. Credit Pelini for keeping Hoffman's honorary status with the team alive and well, particularly in light of the latest news in Hoffman's care. Now eight years old, the ardent Nebraska fan's recovery suffered a setback when it was discovered earlier this month that the inoperable tumor, at one point classified as in remission, had grown.