Corey Robinson starting to come on for Fighting Irish

Robinson had three receptions for 54 yards against Michigan State; each came on third down and each resulted in a first down. In addition, he also drew a pass-interference penalty on Michigan State cornerback Trae Waynes that resulted in a first down. It was one of four penalties called on Waynes and one of five (four pass interference, one holding) called on Spartans cornerbacks by the Big Ten crew. (Afterward, Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio was asked if he ever had seen five penalties called on one team's cornerbacks in one game. "I've been coaching 30-plus years -- no, never," Dantonio told reporters. "I guess that's why we should stop talking about it right there.")