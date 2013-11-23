Corey Harris fired for involvement in Ha Ha Clinton-Dix violation

Corey Harris, the Alabama assistant strength coach who was implicated in an NCAA violation involving star safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, has been fired, according to tidesports.com.
Harris was initially put on administrative leave during a school investigation which found that Clinton-Dix accepted a loan from Harris, and that Harris was associated with a sports agent. NCAA rules prohibit student-athletes from accepting cash or anything of value from either agents or their representatives.
Clinton-Dix was suspended while UA investigated the matter, and served two games before returning to the lineup. The loan was for less than $500.
Despite missing two games, Clinton-Dix ranks third on the team in tackles with 42, and is tied for the team-high in interceptions with two. Clinton-Dix, a junior defensive back, is considered among the nation's top underclassmen and is one of several Crimson Tide juniors who will soon decide whether to leave college early for the NFL, or return to school.