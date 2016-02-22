Corey Coleman, Derrick Henry among potential stars of combine

There is some disagreement among evaluators about how fast Coleman will run the 40-yard dash in Indy. The coaches at Baylor have told scouts that he will post times in the high-4.3s or low-4.4s. However, some scouts believe he will more likely run in the low-4.5s. From what I've studied on tape, I estimate his speed at around 4.45. While his speed is debatable, everyone expects him to post crazy jumping numbers. How crazy? A vertical leap of 42-plus inches and a broad jump of more than 11 feet. Coleman, who racked up huge numbers last year at Baylor (74 receptions for 1363 yards and 20 touchdowns) is likely a mid-to-late first-round pick. In my latest mock draft, I have him going to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23 overall.