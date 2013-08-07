Corey Clement expected to contribute as Wisconsin's No. 3 back

Wisconsin has become known for its ground-gobbling rushing attack, and that is not going to change under new coach Gary Andersen.
Twice in the past three seasons, the Badgers' third-string tailback has rushed for at least 621 yards, and they will go that deep again this fall, though not necessarily with those kind of results.
Senior James White and sophomore Melvin Gordon are the top two guys, and true freshman Corey Clement seems a lock to be the third-teamer.
Clement (5-feet-11, 210 pounds) was a top-15 running back nationally in the 2013 recruiting class out of Glassboro, N.J. While he lacks elite speed, he is both physical and shifty; indeed, he might be the most physical of the Badgers' backs.
"He's tough, he's physical and he's got size," Wisconsin running back coach Thomas Hammock told reporters earlier this week. "He might be the biggest tailback we've got right now -- with speed and a great work ethic."