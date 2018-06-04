Corey Clement among 2018 deep fantasy sleepers

I almost removed Lockett from this list after the Seahawks signed Brandon Marshall to a one-year deal. But then I paused, thought for a moment, and remembered that Marshall is 34 years old and has scored three touchdowns over the last two years and his last 161 targets, of which he's caught just 47.8 percent. Lockett is entering the final year of his rookie contract on an offense that could be passing a lot. He has the incentive to perform and will have plenty of opportunities to, as the Seahawks have barely addressed their pass-catching positions this offseason after losing Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham in free agency (as well as their combined 176 targets). Marshall and Jaron Brown are the only additions of note, and neither has the look of a target monster. Lockett scored well in Matt Harmon's Reception Perception once upon a time, so we know he has the skills to deliver if given the chance. Considering his ADP is already bargain-bin cheap and it might fall after the signing of Marshall, Lockett is looking like another high-upside flier to take in the final rounds of your drafts.