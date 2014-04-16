Conway: Derek Carr would be smart pick for Cardinals at No. 20

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer recently suggested that he would embrace a club decision to bring in a rookie quarterback to compete with him, given his age and waning career. NFL Network's Curtis Conway believes the time is right for the Cardinals to do just that.
"I think they should," Conway said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "When you look at what Green Bay did a few years ago, with Aaron Rodgers, they drafted Aaron Rodgers at No. 24 in the first round (to sit) behind Brett Favre. We see how that panned out. ... I think drafting a guy with that 20th (overall) pick, a guy like Derek Carr if he is available, you can't pass on him. He can learn behind Carson Palmer. What better coach to have than Bruce Arians as a quarterback's coach?"
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah apparently agrees -- Jeremiah has Carr going to the Cardinals at No. 20 in his latest mock draft. Palmer is 34 and approaching his 12th NFL season.
"Again, you're talking about your future," Conway said. "I think Carson Palmer is right about drafting a guy, letting him sit for a few years, understand your system, and when Carson Palmer decides to hang it up, you have a guy waiting in the wings."
The Cardinals' willingness to take a quarterback with the No. 20 pick could be bad timing for the Cleveland Browns. If they pass on a QB with the No. 4 pick, the Browns probably will be eyeing one with their No. 26 pick.