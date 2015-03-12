Conway: After pro day, Marcus Mariota will fall to Eagles in draft

"I have a feeling, especially after this pro day, that Marcus Mariota will fall to No. 20 and Chip Kelly will get exactly what he wants," NFL Media analyst Curtis Conway said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "When I look at the teams that are drafting before the Eagles, I don't see a need at quarterback. They need things at different positions, and there's no way I would draft a quarterback who I think would have to sit for a couple of years."