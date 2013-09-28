Connor Shaw knocked out of South Carolina game

If Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel is the best example of why running quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference can stay healthy, Connor Shaw offers the opposite example.
The South Carolina senior's laundry list of injuries grew by one Saturday in the opening quarter against host UCF, this time with a strain of his right (throwing) shoulder. Shaw did not return to the game, but sophomore quarterback Dylan Thompson helped South Carolina hold on for a 28-25 win over the Knights. Coach Steve Spurrier announced after the game that Shaw will miss 2-3 weeks with the shoulder injury.
Shaw is far more mobile than Thompson and his absence takes a running threat off the field for the Gamecocks. However, it's that very threat, and the punishment it in turn incurs from the defense, that seems to sideline Shaw as frequently as any quarterback in the nation. His inability to stay healthy will no doubt be something of a red flag for NFL clubs in Shaw's pro evaluations.
Shaw entered play against UCF with 47 rushing attempts on the season, the most of any quarterback in the SEC.